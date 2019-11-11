× Menomonee Falls superintendent recommends retiring ‘Indians’ mascot at the end of the school year

MENOMONEE FALLS — The superintendent of the School District of Menomonee Falls on Monday night, Nov. 11 recommended the district retire the Indians mascot at the end of the school year.

The school board was expected to discuss the recommendation further Nov. 25.

Superintendent Corey Golla laid out his reasoning for retiring the mascot Monday night.

“We want our schools to be gathering and rallying point for our community,” said Golla. “Our nickname and mascot no longer meet that goal.”

Golla said the use and imagery of the Indians mascot does not, ultimately, meet the goals of the district in providing students quality education, and that schools should reflect all students.

Public comment on the matter took up the majority of the discussion prior to Golla’s announcement, with very passionate opinions.

“For 66 years, three generations of my family have attended Menomonee Falls High School and have proudly, still identify as Falls Indians,” said Kathi Ryczek-Ebner, Falls graduate and resident.

“No matter what the school board decides what to do, our lives aren’t going to change,” said Terry Ullsperger. “It’s not important to me. I couldn’t care less one way or another, other than it might a wrong from 70-some years ago.”

“I will stand up for my family, my ancestors, for any of those who have been hurt in the past, and I will stick to my opinion,” said Isabella Skenadore, Falls student and Menominee and Oneida Nations tribal member. “I just want to let you know that this is something that needs to be changed.”

The board is expected to vote Dec. 9.