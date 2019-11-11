× Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office: Deputies make 20 OWI arrests over weekend

MILWAUKEE — Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) made 20 operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense arrests this past weekend.

That includes 13 first offenses, five 2nd offenses, as well as one 3rd and one 4th OWI offense.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “Every day, almost 30 people in the United States, die in drunk driving crashes. Alcohol is a substance that reduces the function of the brain. It impairs thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination. All of these abilities are essential and critical in operating a vehicle safely.”

A news release says MCSO reminds the motoring public, don’t drink and drive. Plan ahead and choose a designated driver or an alternative mode of transportation to get home safely.