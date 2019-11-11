MPD recovers car involved in hit-and-run crash outside Fiserv Forum, driver sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have recovered the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash that occurred outside Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The driver in this incident is still being sought.

Tony Eager, Danielle Eager, 8-year-old Brayson Eager, and 5-year-old Dayton Eager were hurt in the crash near 6th Street and Juneau Avenue Saturday evening. The family was walking eastbound towards 6th Street on Juneau to attend Jurassic World at Fiserv Forum — looking to get spooked by dinosaurs, instead of the real-life horror that played out in the street on their way to the event.

“I slid off the car, only to see my youngest, 5-year-old, in the road, unconscious,” said Danielle Eager. “I dragged myself over to him screaming, ‘My baby!’ Because I thought he was dead.”

Police said the family had the “walk” signal at the time.

Eager said her 8-year-old son hit a pole, and her husband suffered a foot injury.

“Our son had a very weak pulse at first, but then from what I was told, he woke up and started crying,” said Danielle Eager.

Danielle Eager said she, herself, was on the hood for a few seconds. Her body took most of the impact — and she noted she had bruises throughout her body.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.