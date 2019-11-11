National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for snowstorm on Nov. 11, 2019
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Nov. 11.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Beloit, 3.3
- Pleasant Prairie, 3.0
- Janesville, 3.0
- Madison, 2.9
- Wind Lake, 2.2
- Elkhorn, 2.0
- Kohler, 1.7
- Cedarburg, 1.5
- Oconomowoc, 1.4
- Johnson Creek, 1.3
- Jackson, 1.2
- Sheboygan, 1.2