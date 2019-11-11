National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for snowstorm on Nov. 11, 2019

LIVE: Veterans Day ceremony at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee
Posted 9:54 am, November 11, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Nov. 11.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Beloit, 3.3
  • Pleasant Prairie, 3.0
  • Janesville, 3.0
  • Madison, 2.9
  • Wind Lake, 2.2
  • Elkhorn, 2.0
  • Kohler, 1.7
  • Cedarburg, 1.5
  • Oconomowoc, 1.4
  • Johnson Creek, 1.3
  • Jackson, 1.2
  • Sheboygan, 1.2
