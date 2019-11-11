Open Record: Investigators never gave up

MILWAUKEE — In 1984, the body of Traci Hammerberg was found early in the morning in a driveway in Grafton. Investigators would reveal Hammerberg had been raped, beaten and bludgeoned to death. 35 years later, investigators finally solved the cold case.

In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn takes you inside the investigation of Hammerberg’s death and explains how emerging science helped track down the murderer. Plus, the team discusses the reaction from family and how Polcyn got inside access to the cold case files. In the Dinner Party Question, Jenna Sachs and Amanda St. Hilaire discover an assignment they have in common that tested their bravery.

