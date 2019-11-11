× Over 100 salt trucks deployed Monday morning to tackle snowy conditions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is geared up to handle the snow affecting southern Wisconsin Monday, Nov. 11.

The DPW says shortly before midnight 103 salt trucks began a general ice control. Anti-icing deicing benefits can last more than 72 hours and help prevent slippery conditions on the elevated surfaces which are the first to freeze.

This, as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties until 3 p.m. (noon in Jefferson).

The FOX6 Weather Experts say an additional 2-4″ possible Monday morning — then ending early this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-20s but temperatures fall into the single digits tonight.

Garbage Collection: No impact anticipated although leaf collection is suspended. The same drivers on the crews that collect leaves are our salt truck drivers. We will be reviewing leaf collections workload to determine extra hours/day collection schedules.

Parking: No Impact anticipated.