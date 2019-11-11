× Police: Man hurt in shooting near 105th and Hampton; investigators seek Toyota, suspected shooter

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police asked for help locating a vehicle and a 25-year-old man after a shooting on 105th Street near Hampton Avenue Monday evening, Nov. 11.

It happened around 5:30 p.m., when police said a 35-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they were seeking an older model red Toyota four-door and the 25-year-old man, who was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.