Prosecutors: Xavier Wade, charged in fatal shooting of Tabitha Hill, admits ‘I killed her’

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Tabitha Hill near 19th and Arthur on Monday, Oct. 7. The accused is Xavier Wade.

Wade faces the following criminal counts:

  • First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to an alley near 19th and Arthur “to investigate a shot-spotter report of gunfire.”  When the officers arrived on the scene, they found Hill in the alley, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers attempted CPR, but Hill died on the scene.

An autopsy on Hill revealed she suffered “five gunshot wounds as well as multiple blunt force injuries.”

The complaint says a detective spoke with a person that met Hill on the evening of Oct. 6. That person said Hill drove him home from a bar — and “after she left he realized she had taken his car.” The person reported his car stolen. A short time after the officer took the report he “heard gunshots coming from the alley behind (the person’s) house.”

The car reported stolen was recovered on Oct. 12. The person who had it indicated to police “he had purchased the vehicle from the defendant, Xavier Wade for $500” on Oct. 8.

Another person police interviewed say on the night of Oct. 6, Hill “showed up at his home with a car. (The person) states that (Hill) wanted to sell the car to his friend, Xavier Ware in exchange for drugs.” The complaint indicates Wade and Hill left together and that “approximately 20 minutes later Wade came back alone, admitting to (the person) ‘I killed her’ and accusing (Hill) of trying to play them.”

Wade made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Nov. 11. Cash bond was set at $100,000. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19.

