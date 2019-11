Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE-- Tyler Tenner is a senior at Racine Lutheran High School. He is the running back for the varsity football team. Tyler is now the all-time leading rusher in the state of Wisconsin, with over 69-hundred yards. He set the mark in Level 2 of the 2019 WIAA playoffs. Last season he helped the team get to the state title game. Tyler also runs track for the Crusaders in the spring.

Tyler Tenner

Racine Lutheran HS

Senior

Football and Track