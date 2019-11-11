× Recognize him? Kenosha police seek man who robbed TCF Bank

KENOSHA — Kenosha police on Monday, Nov. 11 asked for help identifying and locating a man who robbed the TCF Bank on 22nd Avenue near 21st Street on Friday, Nov. 8.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Police said the man entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. He implied a weapon, and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He was described as black, in his late 20s, standing 6′ to 6’2″ tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray winter jacket with a hood, black pants, a red shirt, gloves, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Kenosha police or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.