LIVE: Veterans Day ceremony at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee
Winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin through 3 p.m.

Roof replacement: The pros and cons of a quick fix

Posted 10:08 am, November 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Replacing a roof is expensive. But there is a cheaper alternative. Jenna Sachs with the pros and cons of the quick fix, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.