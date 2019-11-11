LIVE: Veterans Day ceremony at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee
Winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin through 3 p.m.

SHARP Literacy: A Novel Event is our largest annual fundraising event

Posted 9:26 am, November 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Keeping kids reading all year long -- that's just one of SHARP Literacy's goals. Lynda Kohler, president and CEO of SHARP Literacy, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 18th annual Novel Event.

About A Novel Event (website)

SHARP is excited to announce Craig Counsell as the keynote speaker for this year’s A Novel Event – Monday, November 18 at The Pfister Hotel. A Novel Event is our largest annual fundraising event, drawing over 500 guests and raising over $250,000.

Monday, November 18, 2019 – 4:30-8:00 pm
The Pfister Hotel

Tickets may be purchased here.

To learn additional  information about sponsorships, please click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.