SHARP Literacy: A Novel Event is our largest annual fundraising event

MILWAUKEE -- Keeping kids reading all year long -- that's just one of SHARP Literacy's goals. Lynda Kohler, president and CEO of SHARP Literacy, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 18th annual Novel Event.

About A Novel Event (website)

SHARP is excited to announce Craig Counsell as the keynote speaker for this year’s A Novel Event – Monday, November 18 at The Pfister Hotel. A Novel Event is our largest annual fundraising event, drawing over 500 guests and raising over $250,000.

Monday, November 18, 2019 – 4:30-8:00 pm

The Pfister Hotel

Tickets may be purchased here.

To learn additional information about sponsorships, please click here.