Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after farming accident on County Line Road

Posted 2:37 pm, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, November 11, 2019

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan County officials say one person is deceased as a result of a farming accident on County Line Road on Monday, Nov. 11.

Officials say a 911 call about the incident came in shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The following agencies responded to this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Haven Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.