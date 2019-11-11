× Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after farming accident on County Line Road

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan County officials say one person is deceased as a result of a farming accident on County Line Road on Monday, Nov. 11.

Officials say a 911 call about the incident came in shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The following agencies responded to this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Haven Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department.