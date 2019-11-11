Soldiers saved litter of puppies from artillery pit in Afghanistan, and you can help bring them home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of soldiers in Afghanistan wants to bring a litter of puppies home after they were rescued from an artillery pit.

Brenna Pearcy is a Belmont University student working to make that happen. Her fiancée, Dylan Blackwell, is one of the deployed soldiers. Dylan told her the mom was sick, so the soldiers nursed her back to health, and they fell in love with the puppies.

“They just have come to really love the puppies, and obviously, it was a huge task for them to take on, taking care of a mom and her seven puppies while they’re literally in Afghanistan, but they just couldn’t see it any other way than just having the dogs here with them,” said Pearcy.

All the puppies were adopted by soldiers in the unit, and they’re working with a group called “Nowzad” to get them vaccinated before the long trip home. Blackwell adopted “Bear” and Pearcy said she would take care of him when her fiancé returned from deployment in the spring to go to officer training school.

It’s going to cost $40,000 dollars to get the seven puppies and their mom back to the United States, so they’re raising money to make it happen. Checks can be mailed to:

Nowzad Dogs NFP,

2770 Main Street #161

Frisco, Texas, 75033

You can include the name of the animal that you would like to donate to in your mailing. You can also donate online.