Veterans Day ceremony held at Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center

MILWAUKEE — A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 11.

Milwaukee Police Post 415 of the American Legion has observed Armistice/Veterans Day with a ceremony since 1939. This year’s commemoration was a joint venture with Milwaukee Firefighters Post 426 of the American Legion.

Invited guests included County Executive Chris Abele, Mayor Tom Barrett; Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing, Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Sheriff Earnell Lucas, and Kristen Peterson, MSN, RN, nurse educator and clinical instructor at the Zablocki VA Medical Center for the Veterans Affairs Nursing Academic Partnership scholars.