Wauwatosa man accused of using social media to get teen boys to send him nude images

WAUKESHA — Ryan Soderberg of Wauwatosa is charged in Waukesha County with sexual exploitation of a child and soliciting an intimate representation from a minor.

Officials announced on Monday, Nov. 11 that Soderberg, 33, used the Instagram name “sammyisabaddy” to assume the identity of a female. He is alleged to have targeted early-teen boys — and requested they send nude images to him.

Officials say Soderberg is believed to have victimized additional juveniles, primarily in the Waukesha County and Wauwatosa area that have not reported the incidents to law enforcement. Other account names may have been used, but officials say it is not known at this time.

If anyone has information that may be beneficial for the investigation, you are urged to contact Detective Mark Conrad at 262-691-6038.

Soderberg made his initial appearance in court on Monday, Nov. 11. Cash bond was set at $25,000. Soderberg is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 6.