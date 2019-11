MILWAUKEE — A crash closed I-41 northbound at Watertown Plank Road for hours Tuesday night, Nov. 12, starting around 7 p.m.

As of about 9:30 p.m., the roadway had not reopened.

Officials with the Wauwatosa Fire Department responded to the crash and transported one person to the hospital from the scene of the crash that involved one vehicle.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was handling this investigation. They were not immediately releasing any details.

MCSO is reporting a full closure of all lanes northbound on US45/41 at Watertown Plank Rd. due to a crash. All traffic is being directed off the highway at Watertown Plank Road. Please slow down and expect delays. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) November 13, 2019