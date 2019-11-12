× Assembly passed resolution declaring Capitol evergreen a Christmas tree

MADISON — The state Assembly passed a resolution declaring the giant evergreen the state Department of Administration places in the state Capitol every December a Christmas tree.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called the tree a holiday tree on Friday, Nov. 8. His predecessor, Republican Scott Walker, had said the tree was a Christmas tree. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called Evers’ move “PC garbage.”

Republican Rep. Scott Krug introduced the resolution on Monday. Assembly Republicans added it Tuesday’s floor calendar. Krug told the body in a floor speech that Evers is trying to exclude Christians from the holiday season.

Democrats railed against the resolution. Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, who is Jewish, said if Republicans want to help Christians they should pass gun control legislation to stop them from getting killed.

The Assembly ultimately adopted the resolution 64-30.