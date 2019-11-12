× Bucks, Pick ‘n Save to donate and distribute more than $50K worth of food on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Pick ‘n Save are teaming up to help fight hunger in the Milwaukee area on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

A news release says in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, the two organizations have partnered to donate more than $50,000 worth of food. A semi-truck full of food will be distributed by the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save throughout the day tomorrow to eight Milwaukee-area pantries and community groups.

The all-day food distribution will culminate at Capuchin Community Services’ St. Ben’s (930 W. State St., Milwaukee) at 5 p.m. where Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, along with Bucks VolunDeers and Pick ‘n Save volunteers, will serve a meal that evening. Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs James Hyland and Fr. Robert Wotypka, OFM, Capuchin, Ministry Director at St. Benedict the Moore Parish will also give remarks before the meal is served.

The more than $50,000 of donated food will include deliveries to the following eight locations throughout the day on Wednesday:

All Saints Catholic Church

Jewish Community Center

Northside Branch: YMCA of Metro Milwaukee

Capuchin Community Services’ House of Peace

The Gathering of SE Wisconsin

Milwaukee Rescue Mission

Milwaukee Christian Center

St. Vincent de Paul

The entire cost of Wednesday’s Capuchin Community Services’ St. Ben’s Meal, which will serve up to 350 people, is also being provided by Pick ‘n Save. In addition to the $50,000 of food they are donating in conjunction with the Bucks, The Roundy’s Fund of the Kroger Foundation is also donating an extra $10,000 to the Capuchin Community Services Holiday Food Box Program serving the poor, the hungry, and the homeless.