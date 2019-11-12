Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- Grafton High School students are bringing the classic fairytale of Cinderella to life on stage. Director Maggie Condon joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Cinderella (website)

This Fall GHS Performing Arts will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. See the classic fairytale come to life on stage by the efforts of our talented students in the cast, pit, and crew.

Show dates: November 15-17th and 22-24th.

Tickets: Advance $10, or $12 at the box office

Tickets can be purchased in the GHS Main Office or at N7 Coffeehouse. All seating is general admission.