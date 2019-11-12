× Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended: Rake leaves into street by Nov. 24

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee residents now have until end of day Sunday, Nov. 24 to rake their leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW).

A late leaf drop combined with early winter weather causing personnel to be redeployed to Snow and Ice Control Operations have led to an extension of the Nov. 15 rake-out deadline. DPW recognizes some piles have been disrupted during snow plowing operations. Snow plows avoid leaf piles whenever possible. We ask the public to continue raking their leaves into the street, one (1) foot away from the curb.

Additionally, make sure to keep leaves away from storm drains and sewer grates. Do not put leaves in paper or plastic bags – keep them loose for better composting.

NOTE: It takes about two weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire City. After the final leaf pick-up cycle, residents can mulch their leaves on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center for composting.

Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.

More tips for a successful fall leaf collection:

Do not put leaves in garbage carts

Place garden debris on top of leaf piles

Pumpkins – Place them in your garbage cart or compost them

Do not put brush into the street – place it on the grass next to the curb. Call 286-CITY (-2489) through November for a pick-up. Brush is defined as woody stalks such as tree branches and bushes.

For more information, call (414) 286-CITY (-2489) or visit milwaukee.gov/leaves.