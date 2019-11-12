Milwaukee police: 2 persons of interest in custody in hit-and-run crash outside Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have two 21-year-old persons of interest in custody related to the hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 9 outside Fiserv Forum. Officials say the male and female were taken to custody on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Tony Eager, Danielle Eager, 8-year-old Brayson Eager, and 5-year-old Dayton Eager were hurt in the crash near 6th Street and Juneau Avenue Saturday evening. The family was walking eastbound towards 6th Street on Juneau to attend Jurassic World at Fiserv Forum — looking to get spooked by dinosaurs, instead of the real-life horror that played out in the street on their way to the event.

If you have any more information regarding this incident, you are urged to call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.