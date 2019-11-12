MPD releases updated description of suspect in shooting that wounded off-duty firefighter

Posted 10:21 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, November 12, 2019
Off-duty firefighter hurt in shooting near 105th and Cameron

Off-duty firefighter hurt in shooting near 105th and Cameron

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released new information on Tuesday, Nov. 12 about the 25-year-old suspect they are seeking in connection with the shooting of an off-duty firefighter near 105th and Cameron on Monday.

Officials say they are seeking a male, black, between 5’9″ and 5’11” tall with light skin. Officials say the suspect was wearing a ski mask. Police are seeking an older model red Toyota four-door in the case.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Milwaukee’s northwest side. FOX6 News has confirmed the victim is 26-year-old Steven Budnowski of Milwaukee. He suffered injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Budnowski was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Off-duty firefighter hurt in shooting near 105th and Cameron

Off-duty firefighter hurt in shooting near 105th and Cameron

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.