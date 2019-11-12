× MPD releases updated description of suspect in shooting that wounded off-duty firefighter

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released new information on Tuesday, Nov. 12 about the 25-year-old suspect they are seeking in connection with the shooting of an off-duty firefighter near 105th and Cameron on Monday.

Officials say they are seeking a male, black, between 5’9″ and 5’11” tall with light skin. Officials say the suspect was wearing a ski mask. Police are seeking an older model red Toyota four-door in the case.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Milwaukee’s northwest side. FOX6 News has confirmed the victim is 26-year-old Steven Budnowski of Milwaukee. He suffered injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Budnowski was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.