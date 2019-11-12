November is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month: A recipe worth bringing back to celebrate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It used to be a school lunch staple! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is whipping up a peanut butter streusel coffee cake that used to be served to MPS students.

Here's a recipe submitted by Jenny W. - and it`s one that a lot of former MPS students will recognize! It was shared with her by someone who worked in the cafeteria at Fritsche Middle School.

Peanut Butter Streusel Coffee Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

2 cups brown sugar

1 1/8 cup peanut butter

½ cup butter

¾ tsp baking soda

1 cup milk

2 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

1. Mix together the flour, brown sugar, peanut butter, and butter until crumbly. Reserve & set aside 1 cup of the crumb mixture for topping.

2. Add baking soda, milk, baking powder, eggs, and vanilla to the rest of the mixture. Mix until smooth.

3. Pour into a greased 9x13 pan. Top with the leftover crumb mixture.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.