November is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month: A recipe worth bringing back to celebrate

November 12, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- It used to be a school lunch staple! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is whipping up a peanut butter streusel coffee cake that used to be served to MPS students.

Here's a recipe submitted by Jenny W. - and it`s one that a lot of former MPS students will recognize! It was shared with her by someone who worked in the cafeteria at Fritsche Middle School.

Peanut Butter Streusel Coffee Cake
Ingredients:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 cups brown sugar
  • 1 1/8 cup peanut butter
  • ½ cup butter
  • ¾ tsp baking soda
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla

Directions:
1. Mix together the flour, brown sugar, peanut butter, and butter until crumbly. Reserve & set aside 1 cup of the crumb mixture for topping.
2. Add baking soda, milk, baking powder, eggs, and vanilla to the rest of the mixture. Mix until smooth.
3. Pour into a greased 9x13 pan. Top with the leftover crumb mixture.
4. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

