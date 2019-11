× Police: 41-year-old man fatally stabbed near 41st and Wright

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, 41, was fatally stabbed Tuesday night, Nov. 12.

It happened near 41st Street and Wright Street.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene — and investigators were seeking the stabber.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.