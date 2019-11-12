× Police investigate 2nd sexual assault near UWM in as many days

MILWAUKEE — It happened again. A woman was sexually assaulted near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 12 in the second attack in as many days.

According to a UWM Safe Alert, around 12:30 p.m. on Oakland Avenue near Kenwood Boulevard, a man came up behind the woman, grabbing her from behind and lifting her off the ground.

The man was described as black, between the ages of 20 and 25, standing approximately 6′ tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Northface jacket over it. The jacket had a Northface logo on the back right shoulder. He was wearing olive green pants, possibly cargo pants. He was last seen walking eastbound on Kenwood Boulevard.

Police said the incident was similar to the attack that happened Monday, Nov. 11 when Milwaukee police said a woman was attacked shortly before noon while walking on Frederick Avenue near Park Place. Police said the woman was grabbed in the genital area, and when she screamed, the man walked away.

The man was described as black, standing 5’10” to 6′ tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat and khaki pants, Milwaukee police said.

Anyone with information was asked to please call the Milwaukee Police Department Tip Line at 414-935-7360.

43.074720 -87.887854