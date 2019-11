NEW YORK — ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday, Nov. 12 that NFL teams were informed that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta.

Schefter reported the session will include on-field work and an interview.

