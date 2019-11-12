× Slick roads lead to collision between car, school bus in Town of Beaver Dam

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Slick roads led to a collision between a car and school bus in the Town of Beaver Dam on Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Niblick Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say their initial investigation indicates a car operated by a 16-year-old from the Town of Beaver Dam was traveling West on Niblick Road. The car lost control on a snow and ice-covered road, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a school bus.

There were ten elementary students on the school bus. None of the students reported any injuries. All of the students were transported to the elementary school on a replacement bus.

Once they arrived at the school, all students were evaluated by the nursing staff. Some of the children reported experiencing some injuries consistent with bumps and scrapes. School staff contacted all parents of the children and all students went to class after the nurse evaluation.