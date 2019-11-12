Warrant issued for man wanted on murder charges in fatal Popeyes stabbing in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland released the name of a man wanted on murder charges for the fatal stabbing of a customer outside a Popeyes restaurant last week

The suspect was identified Tuesday, Nov. 12 as 30-year-old Ricoh McClain, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a news release. Police asked for the public’s help in locating McClain — considered armed and dangerous.

A warrant was issued for McClain’s arrest. He faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis on Nov. 4 at the Popeyes in Oxon Hill, police said.

McClain was first identified by an officer who viewed the security footage from the restaurant and recognized him from interactions he had with McClain on the street, said Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed several people were waiting in a line set aside for those seeking the popular new chicken sandwich when Davis entered the store and cut in front of several customers.

McClain confronted Davis about his conduct, and 15 seconds later the two went outside the restaurant, where McClain stabbed Davis, police said.

Police last week released a photo of McClain and a woman who was with him when he fled. The woman was interviewed and considered a witness. Police said she would not face charges.