1 of 2 puppies launched into Fond du Lac retention pond at 8 weeks old finds her ‘furever’ home

FOND DU LAC — One of two puppies rescued from a retention pond in Fond du Lac when they were 8 weeks old on Labor Day, Sept. 2, found her “furever” home on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The duo was dubbed Jack and Jill.

Officials with the Fond du Lac Humane Society shared a photo of Jill with her adopters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, they shared a photo of Jack, and said he was still waiting for his “furever” home.

Humane Society officials were called out to help Fond du Lac police on Sept. 2 after the puppies were launched into the retention pond.

Officials with the Fond du Lac County Humane Society said they were called out to help Fond du Lac police on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 with an incident in which two 8-week-old puppies were launched into a retention pond in Fond du Lac.

Police said two men from Georgia were taken into custody — ages 22 and 20 — arrested on charges of mistreatment of animals after video was recorded by a concerned citizen who witnessed this.

According to police, the witness said one of the men was seen spinning one of the dogs 360 degrees before throwing it 10 to 20 feet out into the water. He was also seen lifting one of the dogs up over his head, and throwing the dog into the pond.

The puppies were taken to the Fond du Lac Humane Society, where they were being cared for by a veterinarian — placed on a broad spectrum of antibiotics to combat “aspiration pneumonia,” the effects of water in the lungs, and because of the threat of blue-green algae, which can be deadly for dogs.

Known as cyanobacteria, these “primitive” photosynthetic organisms can feed off the sun to make their own energy and release oxygen and possibly toxins in the process.

Algae occurs naturally in water, both fresh and marine water.

However, some species produce potent toxins that can sicken or even kill people, pets and wildlife, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Blue-green algae and other HABs can produce different types of poisons, some that affect the liver, others the brain.

Symptoms usually arise anywhere from 15 minutes to several days after exposure and include diarrhea or vomiting, weakness or staggering, drooling, difficulty breathing and convulsions or seizures, the EPA reports. You should immediately take a pet to a vet if you see these symptoms.

Contact with toxic algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

43.773045 -88.447051