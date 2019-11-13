LIVE: House Permanent Select Committee on Intel holds open hearing for impeachment inquiry

90 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop

**Embargo: Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, NC** The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office seized 90 pounds of marijuana on a traffic stop, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, deputies stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. With the assistance of K-9 Bruno, deputies located and seized the 90 pounds of marijuana as well as $543 in cash.

Rodney Levon Dudley, 34, of Rockwell, N.C., was arrested and charged with felony trafficking marijuana by transport, felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony possession of marijuana, felony PWISD marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dudley is in jail under a$300,000 secured bond.

His court date is set for Dec. 6

