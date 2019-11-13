Around 1-2″ of snow expected in SE Wisconsin Wednesday, warm up to follow

LIVE: House Permanent Select Committee on Intel holds open hearing for impeachment inquiry
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — More snow is on the way Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13 and will last into the evening. When it’s all said and done this will be just a dusting compared to the last few snows we’ve seen. Highest totals are expected farther north towards Fond du Lac and Sheboygan but most of us will receive 1-2 inches of snow.

Snowfall forecast for SE Wisconsin, November 13th.

This is all triggered by a low to our west currently over Minnesota which will track right over southeast Wisconsin later Wednesday afternoon.

Surface map analysis of the upper atmosphere, November 13th.

Although we’re not expecting much snow, some higher totals are expected near Green Bay, and parts of the Upper Peninsula could see over a foot!

Snowfall forecast for the entire state and parts of Michigan

The good news is this system won’t have single-digit temperatures behind it. In fact, from here on out we can expect a nice warm-up! Typically this time of year the average high is in the mid to upper 40s so there is a glimmer of hope we could claw our way back to seasonable conditions by next week.

Warmer temps long term

