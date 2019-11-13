Around 1-2″ of snow expected in SE Wisconsin Wednesday, warm up to follow

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — More snow is on the way Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13 and will last into the evening. When it’s all said and done this will be just a dusting compared to the last few snows we’ve seen. Highest totals are expected farther north towards Fond du Lac and Sheboygan but most of us will receive 1-2 inches of snow.

This is all triggered by a low to our west currently over Minnesota which will track right over southeast Wisconsin later Wednesday afternoon.

Although we’re not expecting much snow, some higher totals are expected near Green Bay, and parts of the Upper Peninsula could see over a foot!

The good news is this system won’t have single-digit temperatures behind it. In fact, from here on out we can expect a nice warm-up! Typically this time of year the average high is in the mid to upper 40s so there is a glimmer of hope we could claw our way back to seasonable conditions by next week.