Body found in freezer at southwest Missouri home

Posted 2:04 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, November 13, 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer at a home in southwestern Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that Joplin police learned of the body Monday while investigating an arson case at a neighboring property.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating the cause of death. An autopsy has been ordered.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man, pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.

No further information has been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.