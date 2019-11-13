Finally warmer temperatures are on the way

MILWAUKEE — Winter may have come early this year, but there is still a good chance we’ll at least see seasonable temps very soon! The eight- to 14-day temperature outlook has a majority of Wisconsin at near average temperatures for the end of November.

We’ll finally see a surge of warmer air by the end of next week, Nov. 21-25. It’s hard to believe, but the last time we were over 50° was Oct. 27, and if we follow climate norms, the average high doesn’t get back up to 50° again until April 5. Throughout late fall and winter, 50° isn’t impossible, but it is highly unlikely, so enjoy it if you can!

In the meantime, we’ll get to enjoy a nice gentle warm-up through the end of the week. After light snow passes Wednesday, Nov. 13, we don’t see any significant snow chances in the near future, and high temperatures reach into the low 40s.