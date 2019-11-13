× ‘It matters to my family:’ Woman drove from Georiga, seeking answers in nephew’s murder in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — On Oct. 27, Demond Hudson, 26, of Chicago, was shot and killed in an alley near 24th Place and Highland Avenue in Milwaukee, and on Wednesday, Nov. 13, his family spoke with FOX6 News — eager to find out who did it, and why.

Hudson’s aunt drove for hours from her home in Georgia to Milwaukee to meet with police on Wednesday, hopeful she would find out who took the life of her nephew, a father of three, 100 miles from home — and why.

“I came a long way because this means something,” said Samantha Hudson. “It matters to my family that Demond’s murder is avenged.”

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. His body was found in an alley near 24th and Highland.

“It feels good that they’re communicating,” said Samantha Hudson of police. “It feels good that they are getting a sense of what happened.”

Samantha Hudson said her nephew, who lived in Chicago and did not drive, left a south suburban nightclub in the early morning hours, likely with the people he was comfortable with.

“He had to be transported here by someone,” said Samantha Hudson.

What happened in between, Samantha Hudson said she doesn’t know, only that Chicago police contacted Demond’s mother the day after the father of three’s body was found in Milwaukee.

“Feel our pain,” said Samantha Hudson. “Put yourself in our shoes. Think about those three children. What would you do? What will their life be like without a father? Why, and who? Please come forward.”

After meeting with police, Samantha Hudson was making plans to lay her nephew to rest, but said she wouldn’t rest until her questions were answered.