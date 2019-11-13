× MATC hosts ‘Eat Like A Veteran Luncheon’ at downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE — In honor of Veterans Week, the downtown Milwaukee campus of MATC sponsored on Wednesday, Nov. 13 an “Eat Like A Veteran Luncheon.”

Those who were interested sampled MREs — or meals ready to eat. They are the rations soldiers carry in their rucksacks. Just add water — and a chemical reaction heats up the entree.

Courdeliah Vales was one of those who tried an MRE. She got to sample the spaghetti and meatballs.

“I was kind of scared,” Vales said. But she said in the end, the taste of the MRE was not too bad.