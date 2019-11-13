Mobile market an oasis for Racine residents who live in ‘food desert’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- A food desert is what the name implies: an area where people lack access to affordable, quality food.

In Racine, Mayor Cory Mason has turned to a mobile food market for help.

"There are food deserts all over Racine, city of (Racine) in particular but also in Racine County, where people have to travel great distances to get access to food," said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force.

The mobile market brings a single-aisle grocery store to those who are most in need of fresh produce, dairy and meat. But it is available for anyone to shop, according to Tussler. In food-scarce neighborhoods, a mobile market is what residents call an "oasis" in the local food desert.

"It's convenient for the neighborhood, you know, it's great, man," said shopper Jeffrey Jackson.

Operated by Piggly Wiggly and the Hunger Task Force, everything for sale is 25 percent off the normal Piggly Wiggly store price. The benefits, though, do not stop at getting great deals on groceries.

"It creates an opportunity to collect data to prove that if there were healthy food options in this neighborhood that people would buy them," Tussler said.

With the number of sales tracked, the odds of getting a more permanent food solution in food-scarce neighborhoods go up.

If you're in the Racine area and want to shop the mobile market, CLICK HERE for dates, times and locations.