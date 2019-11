MILWAUKEE — All lanes are closed on northbound I-43/94 at Holt Avenue due to a semi vs. bridge crash near Lincoln Avenue. Big delays are being observed and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a semi flatbed struck the overpass at Lincoln Avenue. At this time, there is debris over all lanes.

The northbound Holt and Howard on-ramps are also closed. The alternate route is to re-enter the freeway at Becher or Lapham.

#Milwaukee County Traffic ALERT – A semi vs. bridge crash on I-43/94 NB at Lincoln has @MCSOSheriff closing all lanes of I-43/94 NB at Holt Ave. BIG DELAYS approaching so use an alt route and avoid the area if possible! @WisDOTsoutheast @WisconsinDOT pic.twitter.com/GcsHl8G0eW — 511WI (@511WI) November 13, 2019

