Sheriff: Body found by employee at Brighton Dale Golf Course in Kenosha County

KANSASVILLE — A body was found at the Brighton Dale Golf Course in Kansasville Wednesday, Nov. 13 by an employee.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the report came in around noon. It wasn’t immediately clear exactly where on the property the body was found, and whether any foul play was suspected. Sheriff’s officials said an investigation was underway

Sheriff’s officials said there was no immediate threat to residents or the nearby Brighton Elementary School.

The 45-hole golf course near the Bong Recreation Area was closed for the season, Wednesday, although the entrance road remains open during the winter.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

