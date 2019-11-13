‘So You Think You Can Dance’ to take the stage at The Riverside Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- "So You Think You Can Dance" is stopping at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater Wednesday night, Nov. 113. Ezra Sosa and Sophie Pittman from Season 16 join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About So You Think You Can Dance (website)

Following the continued success of the hit summer competition series and 16 Emmy® wins, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is packing up its best dancers of 2019 and touring the country this Fall with SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019 will feature the show’s Top 10 Finalists including Season 16’s winner, America’s Favorite Dancer plus soon to be announced All Star guests.