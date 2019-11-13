Theo Lipscomb announces his candidacy for Milwaukee County Executive

MILWAUKEE — Theo Lipscomb, Chairman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 13 that he is running for Milwaukee County Executive. Lipscomb made his announcement at Sprecher Brewing Company in Milwaukee.

“Milwaukee must be ready to compete,” Lipscomb told his supporters. “Milwaukee must be known as a place for opportunity for all — whether you just arrived or you’re well-established here. Milwaukee has opportunity for you. We want you to write your story here — and we’re going to make Milwaukee work for all.”

Lipscomb indicated he wants to continue what he and outgoing County Executive Chris Abele started a year ago.

“We simply must achieve a fair deal for Milwaukee County. That means a new partnership with the State of Wisconsin to properly fund state-mandated services, provide us real tools of local control so that we can make the investments our residents deserve and make Milwaukee work for all,” Lipscomb said.

Other candidates who have announced their plans to run for the post include Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy and State Rep. David Crowley (see related stories below).

The current county executive, Chris Abele, announced in October that he would not seek reelection. Abele was first elected in 2011 when he finished out Scott Walker’s term. Abele was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.