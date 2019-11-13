‘This is our first step:’ DNC Host Committee president rallies Milwaukee ahead of 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 242 days. That is how long Milwaukee has to prepare to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Host Committee president paid Milwaukee a visit -- and indicated her team is right on track when it comes to fundraising and recruiting volunteers.

"The excitement for this convention far surpasses North Carolina and Philly," said Host Committee President Liz Gilbert.

That excitement, according to Gilbert, is helping her team meet its $20 million end-of-the-year fundraising goal -- and efforts to recruit 15,000 volunteers.

Some of the team's most challenging work is far from finished. They hope to host the most diverse and inclusive convention in history. They are laying the groundwork every day.

The Host Committee is holding its first community summit on economic diversity next week. They have already formed a partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools to inspire civic activism.

"You can't make a difference until you take a first step. This is our first step," Gilbert said.

50,000 people are expected to travel to Milwaukee for the convention. Many of them are members of the media. Gilbert said it is an opportunity for the city to share its story -- one with many voices and success stories.

"We know what we know, and we know what we don't know. So we are asking people what ideas we need to share," Gilbert said.