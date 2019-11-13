× West Allis police share surveillance photo of van after several reports of tool thefts from work trucks

WEST ALIS — West Allis police on Wednesday, Nov. 13 shared surveillance photos of a van possibly involved in “a recent uptick” in thefts involving tools taken from work trucks.

Police said the crimes happened overnight in the area between 92nd Street, 52nd Street, Burnham Street, and Arthur Avenue, and indicated a newer model white minivan might have been involved.

Residents were reminded to please lock vehicles and to remove valuable items from them whenever possible. Those who choose to keep valuables in their vehicle should make sure they’re out of plain view. Suspicious people or vehicles should be reported to police immediately.

Police said anyone with information on this incidents was asked to please contact Detective Eric Sturino at 414-302-8087 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.