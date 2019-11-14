SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce poses with flight deck crew during the Qantas celebration of the arrival of London To Sydney direct flight and centenary event on November 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. The centenary celebrations marks Qantas entering its 100th year of service, along with the arrival of Project Sunrise research flight QF7879 direct from London into Sydney. It is only the second time in 30 years that this route has been flown directly. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Australia’s Qantas operates 19 ½ hour London-Sydney flight
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Qantas Group CEO, Alan Joyce poses with flight deck crew during the Qantas celebration of the arrival of London To Sydney direct flight and centenary event on November 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. The centenary celebrations marks Qantas entering its 100th year of service, along with the arrival of Project Sunrise research flight QF7879 direct from London into Sydney. It is only the second time in 30 years that this route has been flown directly. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
PERTH, Australia — Australia’s national carrier Qantas has completed a 19-and-a-half hour non-stop flight from London to Sydney, part of a series of tests to assess the effects of very long-haul flights.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off from London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning and touched down at Sydney Airport 45 minutes behind schedule at 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday.
The 17,800 kilometer (11,060 mile) journey is part of Project Sunrise — Qantas’ goal to operate regular, non-stop commercial flights from Australia’s east coast cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York.
Last month, Qantas completed the first non-stop flight from New York to Sydney, which took 19 hours and 16 minutes.
Another New York to Sydney flight is expected next month to round out the project.