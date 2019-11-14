Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to identify burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted for the burglary that occurred on Nov. 9, in the area of 3rd Street and Warnimont Avenue. It happened around 4 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 20 to 30 years of age, 5’9″ to 6’0″ tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a winter cap, lightweight jacket, jeans, and tennis shoes.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information, please call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.