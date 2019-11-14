× Inmate with Huber privileges on the run from Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY — An inmate with Huber privileges has failed to return to the facility, officials with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office say.

Emily Faber, 27, was serving a 6-month sentence for theft and a 12-month sentence for failure to report to jail. On Monday, Nov. 11, Faber was utilizing her Huber privileges when she neglected to return to the jail.

Anyone with information about Faber’s location can contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at 920-787-3321.