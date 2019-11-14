It’s a fitness-themed race for all ability levels: About Vet-Mazing Race at Moro Performace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- Do you and your team have what it takes to compete in the 5th annual Vet-Mazing Race? Even if you don't come out on top -- the event is all for a good cause. Evan Peterson joins FOX6 WakeUp from Moro Performance in Mequon with a preview of the fundraiser.

About The Vet-Mazing Race (website)

The Vet-Mazing Race is a fun, fitness-themed race for ALL ability levels where teams of 4 compete in various events in Mequon and the community surrounding MP | MCFM. The event also includes a silent auction during our post-race luncheon and celebration.

100% donations and money raised will go to 4 Paws for Ability. This is the organization that trained and donated Pablo to Anthony in 2015 after his MS diagnosis. Pablo has changed our lives in the best way possible and we have vowed to help another veteran in need receive a service dog from 4 Paws with the money we raise this year. Find out more: http://www.4pawsforability.org. In 2015 we raised $3,527, in 2016 we raised $5,125, in 2017 we raised $7,003, and last year we raised $8,000 - bringing our TOTAL to date to over $23,600! This year we have a goal of $12,000 to bring our total to over $35,000!

ANYONE is welcome to create a team and join in on our fundraiser and auction! All that is required is a $25 registration fee, which covers the cost of your team t-shirt and lunch, and a $100 pledge per person. This can come from you or from friends/family that wish to sponsor your participation in the Vet-Mazing Race. Help us help make a difference in a veteran's life. All donations are tax-deductible. ** If you are interested in signing up a team, giving a donation, or would like more information, please contact us or stop into the gym pick up a registration packet! ** REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 6th! IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND BUT WOULD LIKE TO DONATE: https://www.mightycause.com/story/Vet-Mazing-Race