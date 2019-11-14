Master Lock donates 1,000 gun locks to the City of Milwaukee: ‘We’re very proud to do this’

MILWAUKEE — Master Lock announced on Thursday, Nov. 14 that it is donating 1,000 gun locks to the City of Milwaukee. The locks are Master Lock 90-DSPT, keyed locks that fit over the trigger guard to prevent the gun from firing.

“We’re a 98-year-old company here, proud to be part of the Milwaukee community. So when we get the call to help out with something like gun safety, it’s part of who we are and what we are in the community. So we’re very proud to do this,” said Brett Finley, President of Master Lock.

IMPORTANT: Starting next week, the gun locks will be available at the city’s health department clinics. They include:

Milwaukee Health Department, Frank Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway (3rd floor), Milwaukee

South Side Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd Street, Milwaukee

Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Road, Milwaukee

Keenan Health Center, 3200 N. 36th Street, Milwaukee

In addition, the Office of Violence Prevention will look to partner with barbershops and other locations where conversations about violence reduction and safety are taking place on lock distribution.

This is the second year the City has provided free gun locks to Milwaukee residents in the effort to encourage safe storage.