× MCSO: 90-year-old wrong-way driver prompted officials to shut down I-43

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office says a 90-year-old man was driving the wrong way on I-43 on Wednesday night, Nov. 13 — and that is what prompted officials to shut down the freeway shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials say deputies responded to northbound I-43 near the Ozaukee County line for the driver who was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Mequon police also responded — and deployed stop sticks at Good Hope Road. However, the driver continued traveling southbound in the northbound lanes after striking those stop sticks. A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy eventually used his squad to guide the driver into the median guardrail. The vehicle came to a stop at Daphne Road.

Officials say the driver showed no signs of impairment. However, his driving status was canceled indefinitely as of May 14, 2018.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.