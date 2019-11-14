Officials release video that shows terrifying moments school bus was struck by semi in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY --Newly released video shows the terrifying moments a school bus carrying HOPE Christian School: Semper students from Milwaukee was struck in Columbia County in May 2018.

Twenty people were injured on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, after a semi struck a bus loaded with students while it was parked on the shoulder of northbound I-39 in Columbia County. Two of the injured were flown from the scene for treatment.

A jury on Aug. 15, 2019, convicted Wayne Murphy of Indianapolis on 30 counts (10 felonies and 20 misdemeanors) following a May 2018 crash involving a school bus in Columbia County.

Murphy was under the influence of prescription drugs when his semi struck the school bus which was carrying more than 30 middle schoolers and chaperones to the Wisconsin Dells for a field trip.

Murphy was sentenced on Nov. 4, 2019, to 20 1/2 years in prison.